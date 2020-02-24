Sabra Health Care 2020 guidance on the light side

Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) sees 2020 normalized FFO per share of $1.71-$1.81 vs. consensus of $1.81.

Assumes investments during 2020 of $159M with a weighted average initial cash yield of 7.4%.

Also assumes disposition and loan repayments during the year for estimated proceeds of $111M with associated annualized cash net operating income of $7M.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of 46 cents compares with FactSet estimate of 45 cents and 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 GAAP EPS of 20 cents, in-line with consensus, vs. loss of 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $155.8M vs. $151.1M consensus and $139.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 wholly owned senior housing — managed portfolio same-store cash NOI growth of 5.8%% Y/Y.

Unconsolidated joint venture same-store Y/Y cash NOI growth of 1.4%.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

