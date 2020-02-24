Epizyme slips 2% premarket on Q4 results

Epizyme (EPZM) Q4 results:

Revenues: $4.3M (-55.7%).

Net loss: ($56.4M) (-146.3%); loss/share: ($0.59) (-103.4%); Quick Assets: $381.1M (+58.6%).

Financial guidance: Epizyme expects its current cash runway to extend into at least 2022.

2020 milestones: Tazverik commercial launch is underway in Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES), if approved.

Gain FDA approval for and launch TAZVERIK for patients in the U.S. with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

Expand clinical investigation of tazemetostat in combination with R-CHOP in the high-risk front-line treatment setting for patients with FL.

Support studies assessing tazemetostat in combination with rituximab, venetoclax and BTK inhibitors in the third-line and later FL treatment setting.

Epizyme plans to explore the utility of tazemetostat in additional indications, as a monotherapy and in combinations.

Pursue additional development candidates for preclinical programs.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

