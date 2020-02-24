Aon makes exec changes in accelerating Aon United plan

Aon (NYSE:AON), in accelerating its Aon United strategy, names Eric Andersen its sole president and adds chief operating officer to John Bruno's role of CEO of data & analytic services.

Meanwhile, Michael O'Connor, co-president of Aon, and Liam Caffrey, CEO of Affinity are leaving the company to pursue new opportunities. O'Connor and Andersen served as co-presidents since May 2018.

All changes become effective March 1.

The company starts an internal and external search to appoint regional CEOs who will be accountable for going to market as one, fully-integrated firm in each of four regions — North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.