Oil prices -4% as spreading virus sparks demand concerns

Crude oil futures plunge as worries about the impact of the coronavirus spike, with the number of infections rising outside of China; April WTI -3.8% to $51.35/bbl, April Brent -4% to $56.17/bbl.

"Oil prices will remain vulnerable here as energy traders were not pricing in the coronavirus becoming a pandemic," says OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya. "While some parts of China are seeing improving statistics with the coronavirus, financial markets will remain on edge until we start seeing the situation improve in Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan."

"We should not underestimate the economic disruption as a super spreader could trigger a massive drop in business activity around the globe of proportions the world has never dealt with before," says Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

China's promise of stimulus to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus "has made commodity markets act like equity markets, building up risks of a sharp correction," Goldman Sachs analysts say.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, DWT, BGR, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, DRIP, FENY, DBO, ERY, FIF, DIG, OILU, NDP, DTO, USL, IYE, DUG, IEO, OILD, USOI, WTIU, CRAK, RYE, PXE, OILK, PXJ, OLEM, WTID, FXN, OILX