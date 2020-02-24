CommScope downgraded on 2020 headwinds, shares -4.5%

Deutsche Bank downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from Buy to Hold and trims the target from $22 to $16.

The firm expects COMM to see headwinds "across a significant portion of its businesses" this year, including the coronavirus and ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Deutsche thinks the coronavirus could create "lingering supply-chain issues over the next few quarters."

More action: Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on COMM and cuts the target from $20 to $17.