Gilead JV application for CAR-T cancer therapy accepted in China

Fosun Kite Biotechnology says an application for a cancer treatment was accepted by China's National Medical Products Administration, according to an exchange filing.

The company, a joint venture between Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Kite Pharma and Shangahai Fosun Pharmaceutical, had submitted the application for axicabtagene ciloleucel anti-human CD19-directed CAR-T cell injection to treat adult patients with relapsed and refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Gilead rises 3.0% in premarket trading.

Marketed as Yescarta, the treatment was approved for marketing in the U.S. in 2017 and in Europe in 2018; it's the first CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with certain types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.