United Therapeutics' INCREASE study meets primary, secondary endpoints

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) +6.5% pre-market after announcing a preliminary analysis indicates the INCREASE clinical study of its Tyvaso (treprostinil) inhalation solution met its primary efficacy endpoint of demonstrating improvement in a six-minute walk distance.

The company says Tyvaso increased six-minute walk distance by 21 meters vs. placebo after 16 weeks of treatment, and significant improvements also were observed in each of the study's secondary endpoints.

INCREASE was a phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, 16‑week, parallel group study of Tyvaso in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; the primary endpoint was to evaluate the change in six-minute walk distance measured at peak exposure from Baseline to Week 16.

Separately, United Therapeutics also says it received additional 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration related to the Unity Subcutaneous Delivery System for Remodulin (treprostinil) injection.