Takeda clears FDA hurdle on Alunbrig

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF) announces that it landed FDA approval for priority review for the company’s supplemental new drug application to expand the use of Alunbrig as a first-line treatment for patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Alunbrig is a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that was designed to target and inhibit ALK genetic alterations.

The sNDA for Alunbrig as a first-line treatment is based on results from the Phase 3 ALTA-1L trial, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of Alunbrig in patients with ALK+ locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have not received prior treatment with an ALK inhibitor compared to that of crizotinib in the same population.

The company calls the development an important first step in expanding treatment options for people with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC in the U.S.

