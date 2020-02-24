ADMA Bio exercises underwriters' over-allotment

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has fully exercised underwriters’ over-allotment option of an additional ~3.5M common shares at $3.50 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$12.3M, bringing the total gross proceeds to ~$94.6M.

Net proceeds will be used to procure raw materials and support the commercial sales of BIVIGAM and ASCENIV; to expand the manufacturing capacity of its Boca Facility and plasma collection facility network; for R&D activities; and for general corporate purposes.

Shares are down 3% premarket.

Previously: ADMA Biologics down 9% premarket after pricing equity offering (Feb. 7)