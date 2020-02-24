Bristol-Myers study expansions triggers $10M payment to CytomX

CytomX Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CTMX) partner Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) initiates a randomized Phase 2 cohort expansion in its ongoing first-in-human Phase 1/2a trial of the anti-CTLA-4 Probody BMS-986249 alone and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab).

The advancement of BMS-986249 into this part of the planned study triggers a milestone payment of $10M from Bristol-Myers Squibb to CytomX.

BMS-986249 is a peptide masked version of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody Yervoy (ipilimumab).

The randomized cohort expansion is designed to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of BMS-986249 in combination with Opdivo in patients with metastatic melanoma, as part of the larger clinical trial.