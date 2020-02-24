Dine Brands +3% after IHOP records another positive comp

Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN) reports systemwide Applebee's comparable sales fell 2.5% in Q4 vs. -1.5% consensus.

Systemwide comparable sales at IHOP locations were up 1.1% vs. 0.7% consensus to mark the eighth straight quarter of positive comparable sales growth.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $67.48M for the quarter vs. $65.03M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Dine Brands see FY20 EPS of $7.08 to $7.28 vs. $7.52 consensus.

Shares of Dine Brands are up 2.83% premarket to $99.96.

Previously: Dine Brands Global EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Feb. 24)