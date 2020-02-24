RMR Real Estate Income Fund seeks to become commercial mortgage REIT

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEMKT:RIF) files a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to hold a special meeting so its shareholders can vote on changing RIF's business to a commercial mortgage REIT.

The special meeting of shareholders will be held on April 16, 2020.

RIF’s independent trustees and the board of trustees believes this business change proposal is the best path for RIF to increase shareholder value because it has the potential to meaningfully increase the distributions paid to shareholders in the future as well as the price at which RIF’s common shares trade relative to net asset value.