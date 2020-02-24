Cooper Tire & Rubber beat estimates in Q4

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports unit volume decreased 2.6% in Q4.
Americas tire sales fell 1.4% to $655M and volume fell 2.2% Y/Y.
International tire sales slipped 20.1% to $119M.
International unit volume squeezed 16.9%, primarily due to lower intercompany shipments.
Gross margin rate grew 130 bps to 17.5%.
SG&A expense rate +30 bps to 8.9%.
Operating margin rate expanded 530 bps to 8.9%.
Americas tire operating margin rate rose 230 bps to 12.9%.
FY2020 Guidance: Volume: Modest growth Y/Y; Operating margin rate: exceeding FY2019; Effective tax rate: ~25%; Capex: $260M to $280M.
