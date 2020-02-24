EBay moves forward with classifieds strategic review

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) confirms that it has been exploring potential value-creating alternatives for the classifieds business and continues to be in active discussions with multiple parties regarding a potential transaction.

The company expects to provide an update regarding the process by the middle of the year.

"We are acting with urgency while focusing on the ultimate objective of maximizing the value of Classifieds," says interim CEO Scott Schenkel.

EBAY -0.92% premarket to $37.85.

Source: Press Release