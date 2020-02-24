Can-Fite files Namodenoson patent; shares up 5% premarket

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) has filed a patent application for its drug candidate Namodenoson to be used as a combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors.

Titled “Programmed Death 1/Programmed Death Ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) Axis Inhibitor For Use In Combination With An A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR) Ligands”, the patent application addresses various oncology indications including advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer.

Namodenoson is currently being developed as a monotherapy for HCC, with a Phase III study expected to commence in 2020.