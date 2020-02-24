Yamana Gold to sell royalty portfolio for $65M, creating new company

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) announces the launch of a new precious metals royalty company with Orion Resource Partners, to include assets in Africa, Australia, North America and South America.

As part of the deal, Guerrero Ventures will acquire royalty, stream and gold loan assets from Orion and Yamana for $268M and $65M, respectively.

From Yamana, Guerrero will acquire the gold royalty on the Riacho dos Machados mine in Brazil, the gold royalty on the Gualcamayo mine in Argentina and the mine's Deep Carbonates project commercial production payment, and the royalty on the Suruca project in Brazil.

Orion will hold ~77% and Yamana ~13% of the new royalty company.