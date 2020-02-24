ProAssurance debt rating may be cut by Moody's

Moody's Investors Services puts ProAssurance's (NYSE:PRA) Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating on review for downgrade after the insurer agrees to acquire Norcal Group, a monoline medical professional liability insurer, for $450M in cash.

Baa2 is Moody's second-lowest investment-grade rating.

The review for downgrade will focus on the group's prospective capital adequacy and profitability as well as execution and integration risks associated with the large transaction, Moody's says.

ProAssurance may pay up to an additional $150M contigent consideration if reserves develop favorably.

ProAssurance expects $18M in pretax synergies from the deal and expects it to add to earnings in the second year of ownership.

The A2 insurance financial strength ratings of ProAssurance Indemnity Company and affiliates and the A3 IFS ratings of the lead operating companies of Eastern Insurance Holdings are also on review for downgrade