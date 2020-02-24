Traders price in spring rate cut

With the soft landing in hand and a presidential election coming, most expected the U.S. central bank to sit on its hands in 2020. What's certain to be a very sizable slowdown in China, and the global repercussions from that, have traders recalibrating that bet.

Fed Fund futures are now pricing in a 25 basis point move prior to the start of summer, and another rate cut before year-end.

The inverted curve scare was thought over a few months back, but things are moving quickly. With the exception (for the moment) of the 30-year bond, the Fed Funds rate at 1.75% is the highest yield along the Treasury curve (and the 30-year yield is down to 1.84%).

Short-duration ETFs: SHY, SHV, BIL, VGSH, SCHO, SPTS, GBIL, RISE, DTUS, DTUL, CLTL, AWTM, BBSA, TUZ