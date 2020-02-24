Apple bull sees April rebound for suppliers

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says the best-case scenario for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) supply chain is returning to full capacity in April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An April return wouldn't impact the fall release of the 5G iPhone models, says Ives.

The analyst sees the base case as the supply chain hitting full capacity in late April or early May, delaying the fall iPhone launch by "a few weeks at the most."

Ives says the worst-case scenario has suppliers hitting capacity in late May or June, pushing out the new iPhones by at least three months.

Ives maintains an Outperform rating and $400 target on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.