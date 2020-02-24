NGM Biopharmaceutical +34% premarket after aldafermin phase 2 results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) surges 34% in premarket trading after reporting results from a phase 2 study of aldafermin in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis.

Cohort 4 primary endpoint of change in absolute liver fat content achieved statistical significance.

In addition, the study assessed secondary and exploratory endpoints of liver histology and biomarkers of disease activity, many of which also achieved statistical significance.

Histology results show that treatment with aldafermin led to clinically meaningful improvements at 24 weeks versus placebo in fibrosis and in resolution of NASH, the company said.