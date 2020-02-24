Magenta Therapeutics completes patient dosing in early-stage MGTA-145 trial

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) has completed dosing in its Phase 1 trial of stem cell mobilization therapy clinical candidate, MGTA-145, as well as updated clinical data from the trial at the Transplant and Cellular Therapy Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Magenta is developing MGTA-145 as the new first-line standard of care for stem cell mobilization in a broad range of diseases, including autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases.

The company plans to initiate multiple Phase 2 studies in 2020, in both allogeneic and autologous transplant settings.

The data from the Phase 1 study shows that MGTA-145, in combination with plerixafor, met all primary and secondary endpoints.

Endpoints include safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic effects.

Ten of 12 subjects who received a single dose of the combination of MGTA-145 and plerixafor mobilized more than 20 CD34+ cells/microliter, the clinically accepted threshold for successful mobilization, in a single day.

Single-day dosing and apheresis collection in eight subjects across two dose ranges yielded a median of 4.1M CD34+ cells/kg.

The median percentage of CD34+CD90+ cells (functional stem cells) was 35%, compared to approx. 10% with standard of care.

MGTA-145 in combination with plerixafor enables safe, same-day dosing, mobilization and collection of sufficient functional hematopoietic stem cells for transplant.