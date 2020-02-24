Top solar stock draws widely divergent views - BAML says sell, Ray Jay says buy

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -4.8% pre-market on top of Friday's 14% post-earnings plunge, as BofA Merrill Lynch double downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy with a $54 price target.

Following First Solar's "execution hurdles" in FY 2019, BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith sees lower than expected FY 2020 guidance and strategic review of the systems business as underscoring the unit's "materially lower profile."

Further, Dumoulin-Smith says his channel checks with developers point to an increasing competitive development landscape with compressed margins and reduced risk adjusted returns.

But at the same time, Raymond James upgrades the stock to Outperform from Market Perform with a $65 price target, as the firm's Pavel Molchanov turns positive on the company for the first time since 2010 amid the best all-around investor sentiment on clean tech in more than a decade.

Molchanov says First Solar is one of the few remaining value ideas in clean tech, and he thinks the stock's current risk/reward balance is nicely tilted to the upside.

FSLR's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.