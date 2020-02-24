UBS expects Levi Strauss to break from the pack

UBS is bullish on Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) as it views the company as a "softlines" winner instead of a department store sector laggard

"We think Levi's transformation into a global, direct-to- consumer, lifestyle brand could make the stock worth more long-term, catalyzing a P/E rerating," writes analyst Jay Sole.

Sole and team think LEVI deserves a 21X trading multiple instead of 16.5X.

UBS starts off coverage on LEVI with a Buy rating and price target of $29 vs. the average sell-side PT of $24.25.