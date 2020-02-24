Sasol nixes dividend amid big H1 earnings drop

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -5.8% pre-market after reporting a 74% plunge in H1 headline earnings, hurt by weak Brent crude oil prices and problems at its Lake Charles chemicals project while also warning of softer chemical prices over the next 12-24 months.

Sasol says core headline earnings per share for the half fell to 9.20 South African rand from 21.45/share in the prior-year period.

The board also will not declare an interim dividend to "protect and strengthen our balance sheet," as gearing surged to 64.5% from 56.3% on at the end of June.

H1 EBITDA totaled ZAR20.8B compared with ZAR29.2B in the year-ago half, with the Lake Charles project knocking ZAR1.1B off the total and resulting in ZAR1.7B in depreciation charges.

Sasol says revenue from Lake Charles has not yet matched its project costs, but the company expects the facility to generate positive EBITDA in H2.