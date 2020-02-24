Microsoft reveals more Xbox Series X specs

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reveals that the Xbox Series X will include 12 teraflops of GPU performance, double that of the Xbox One X.

The Series X will have a custom CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA 2 architecture.

The next-gen console will support 8K gaming and frame rates of up to 120fps.

The Series X will also have a quick resume feature that lets users resume from multiple games.

The console will be backward compatible back to the original Xbox games.

Information about pricing, availability, and launch titles will come at a later date, likely at next month's Game Developers Conference or E3 in June.