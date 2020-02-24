HSBC continues CEO search as Unicredit's Mustier drops out

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) will continue to look for a new CEO even as it considers naming interim CEO Noel Quinn permanent CEO after Unicredit chief Jean Pierre Mustier takes his name out of the running, the Wall Street Journal reports.

HSBC falls 2.9% .

Quinn, who became interim CEO last fall after John Flint was ousted, is the only internal candidate.

An HSBC spokeswoman told the WSJ that the search continues. "We said six to 12 months and we continue to work to that timeline," she said.

Last week, reports said the race had narrowed to Mustier and Quinn.