Stocks in selloff mode following coronavirus surge outside China

Stocks sink deep into the red at the open amid the widening outbreak of the coronavirus outside China; S&P -2.5% , Dow -2.6% , Nasdaq -3% .

"There remains a large degree of uncertainty surrounding the virus, and no one knows how this will ultimately play out," says Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory. "With stock prices and valuations still near cycle highs, the risk of a worsening virus outbreak has not been priced into the market to a great extent."

The Dow's initial drop puts the index on pace for its biggest one-day point decline since February 2018, when it lost more than 1,000 points, and the S&P 500 opens below its 50-day moving average (3,274) for the first time since October.

Selloffs in South Korea's Kospi ( -3.9% ) and Italy's MIB ( -5.1% ) reflect virus fears after new cases surged in both countries over the weekend.

Among the major European bourses, France's CAC -4% , Germany's DAX -3.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -3.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

The S&P 500 sectors are swamped with broad-based losses, with information technology ( -4% ), energy ( -3.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( -2.9% ) leading the retreat, while the utilities sector ( -0.3% ) shows the least damage.

U.S. Treasury prices continue to rally, sending yields sharply lower across the curve, with the two-year yield down 9 bps to 1.26% and the 10-year yield off 10 bps to 1.37%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 99.44.

WTI April crude oil -4.3% to $51.06/bbl.

Still ahead: Dallas Fed manufacturing survey