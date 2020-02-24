Gilead gains 4.8% as WHO sees potential in its antiviral drug

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) jumps 4.8% after a World Health Organization official comments that the company's experimental drug may be the best candidate to treat the new coronavirus that's spreading globally.

Gilead's remdesivir is the “one drug right now that we think may have efficacy,” Bruce Aylward, an assistant director-general at the World Health Organization, said at a briefing in Beijing.

The compound has been advanced to clinical trial in China. WHO said results may be available within weeks.

Previously: Stocks in selloff mode following coronavirus surge outside China (Feb. 24)