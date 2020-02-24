Ericsson not yet seeing material virus impact

On a webcast, Ericsson (ERIC -3% ) says that for now it's not seeing an impact from the coronavirus on its first-quarter results.

The company doesn't see a "material impact now," Networks head Fredrik Jejdling says, "but we are closely monitoring this, and if there should be a different message we will go out with that as soon as that happens."

The Nanjing factory is up and running and the company has 161 of 170 critical suppliers working with them and a "fairly distributed supply chain," Jejdling says.