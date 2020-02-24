Auto sector crushed by coronavirus fears

It's setting up to be a brutal day for the auto sector on concerns over the global economy and the supply chain as coronavirus cases spiral up in Italy and South Korea.

Amid broad market weakness, notable decliners include Veoneer (VNE -7.5% ), Adient (ADNT -6.5% ), Tenneco TEN, Dana DAN, Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS -7% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -3.8% ), Superior Industries (SUP -6.5% ), Visteon (VC -6.6% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -4.9% ), Autoliv (ALV -5.1% ), BorgWarner (BWA -6.1% ), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -4.4% ), General Motors (GM -3.7% ), Ford (F -3.4% ), Toyota (TM -2.8% ), Honda (HMC -3.5% ) and Lear Corporation (LEA -5.2% ).