Boeing looks to support its MAX suppliers

The effort is being headed by Stan Deal, who was elevated to lead the Boeing Commercial Airplanes unit last October, after the ouster of Kevin McAllister.

The support would see Boeing (NYSE:BA) stockpile more parts than in the past to guarantee order flow for suppliers in an effort to help them restart production and dissuade some from seeking more business from Airbus.

Boeing suppliers said they have been given three potential schedules for resuming production, ranging from about 100 to 300 planes this year, depending on when assembly starts.

