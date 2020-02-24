Sanders' big Nevada primary win shakes health-related stocks

Health insurance, hospitals and drug names all trade sharply lower following Bernie Sanders' convincing win in the Nevada caucuses (XLV -2.4% ).

Sanders supports "Medicare for All," which would eliminate private health insurance in favor a government-run plan, and hospitals would be compensated at the Medicare rate, which is lower than rates from private insurers.

Among health insurance names: MOH -8.1% , CNC -6.5% , UNH -6.3% , ANTM -5.3% , HUM -5.3% , CI -5% .

Hospital stocks also trade lower: CYH -4.8% , THC -4.1% , HCA -3.7% , UHS -2% .

Among drug company shares: TEVA -3.9% , MYL -2.9% , AMGN -2.1% , BMY -1.6% , ZTS -1.5% .

ETFs: XLV, VHT, HQH, IYH, THQ, CURE, FHLC, PJP, IHF, XPH, IHE, FXH, RXL, RYH, PPH, XHS, PTH, PILL