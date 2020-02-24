Sanders' big Nevada primary win shakes health-related stocks

Health insurance, hospitals and drug names all trade sharply lower following Bernie Sanders' convincing win in the Nevada caucuses (XLV -2.4%).
Sanders supports "Medicare for All," which would eliminate private health insurance in favor a government-run plan, and hospitals would be compensated at the Medicare rate, which is lower than rates from private insurers.
Among health insurance names: MOH -8.1%, CNC -6.5%, UNH -6.3%, ANTM -5.3%, HUM -5.3%, CI -5%.
Hospital stocks also trade lower: CYH -4.8%, THC -4.1%, HCA -3.7%, UHS -2%.
Among drug company shares: TEVA -3.9%, MYL -2.9%, AMGN -2.1%, BMY -1.6%, ZTS -1.5%.
