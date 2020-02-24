Nomura ups price target on Boyd Gaming

Nomura Instinet keeps a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming (BYD -5.1% ) after factoring in the casino company's Q4 earnings report.

"BYD’s 4Q results were slightly better than expected, and management introduced EBITDAR guidance for the year, which at the midpoint is slightly ahead of Street estimates. Our 2020-21 estimates increase slightly, and our target price lifts to $39 (from $37)," updates analyst Harry Curtis.

The $39 PT from Nomura is above the average sell-side PT of $37.69.

