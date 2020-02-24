Eastgate Biotech securities suspended from trading by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission temporarily suspends trading of Eastgate Biotech (OTCPK:ETBI) securities due to concerns about "the adequacy and reliability of publicly available information concerning ETBI since at least Jan. 30, 2020 about, among other things, the company’s purported international marketing rights to an approved coronavirus treatment to potentially combat the Wuhan coronavirus."

Trading is suspended from 9:30 AM ET on Feb. 24, 2020 to 11:59 PM ET on March 6, 2020.

The SEC also cites concerns about the company's disclosures in its September 2019 quarterly report regarding issued and outstanding shares.