Wayfair falls after Morgan Stanley turns bearish

Wayfair (W -5.1% ) slumps after Morgan Stanley drops the online retailer to an Underweight rating from a prior stance of Equal Weight.

"The market is pricing in greater stabilization in 2020 revenue trends and a faster path to profitability than we expect. Our channel checks suggest W's revenue growth is still decelerating, and macro headwinds are rising. We are reducing our 2020 revenue estimates to reflect higher risk," warns analyst Simeon Gutman.

MS now sees 23% revenue growth for Wayfair this year vs. +28% prior estimate.