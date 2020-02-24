Education tech 2U sets change of control plan

Education tech firm 2U (TWOU -0.3% ) has taken up a change of control plan that offers "standardized severance" to its CEO and other execs, in the event of a sale.

In a filing, it details the plan (effective Feb. 14, 2020) that sets out participants in Tier I, II or III.

The company confirms CEO Christopher Paucek as Tier I; it also designated CFO Paul Lalljie, COO Mark Chernis, Chief Revenue Harsha Mokkarala, Chief Legal Officer Matthew Norden, and Chief Technology Officer James Kenigsberg as Tier II participants.

The stock moved up last month amid new chatter that 2U was considering a sale amid activist pressure.