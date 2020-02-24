Chevron growth prospects slide as reserves decline

Chevron's (CVX -3% ) future growth prospects may be dimming, as new discoveries, acquisitions and expansions of existing oil and natural gas holdings were equivalent to just 44% of 2019 production, according to an SEC filing, the company's poorest performance since 2010.

The reserves data signals Chevron may be struggling to locate untouched caches of oil and gas as investors turn increasingly skeptical of the industry’s sustainability, Bloomberg reports.

Chevron has few major investments planned beyond the middle of the decade and is "not nearly as reliant" on large-scale oil and gas projects to generate cash in the future, preferring low-risk shale drilling, CEO Mike Wirth said last month; he is expected to update investors on the company's strategy and goals on March 3.