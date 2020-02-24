Aethlon Medical -17% after trading resumes

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), which typically experiences volatile trading, falls 17% after the Securities and Exchange Commission's temporary trading halt of the stock expires.

In midmorning trading in New York, about 285,135 shares changed hands vs. its three-month daily average of 2.09M shares.

The suspension, issued on Feb. 7, 2020, was due to concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information that appeared to be disseminated by third-party promoters and recent and unusual market activity since at least Jan. 22, 2020.

At the time of the suspension, Aethlon said it was aware of certain promoters making claims about the potential efficacy of its products with respect to coronavirus. "The company neither solicited, had advance knowledge of, nor played any role in the preparation of such reports," Aethon said at the time.