Travel sector sees wave of selling pressure

Travel stocks are being sold off as investors factor in the increase in coronavirus cases in Italy and South Korea. There is concern that bookings will be down for an extended period if coronavirus cases outside of China continue to increase.

Notable decliners include Hyatt Hotels (H -5.7% ), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -5.8% ), Wyndham Destinations (WYND -5.5% ), Expedia (EXPE -6.1% ), Booking Holdings (BKNG -6.5% ), Marriott International (MAR -5% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -4.4% ), Choice Hotels (CHH -3.6% ), Marriott Vacations (VAC -5.2% ), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV -3.8% ), Bluegreen Vacations (BXG -3% ), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -4% ) and TripAdvisor (TRIP -4.3% ).