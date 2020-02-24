Shareholder urges Berry Global to cut debt, sell assets

Berry Global's (BERY -0.5% ) fourth largest shareholder is calling on the company to sell some non-core businesses and use the proceeds to pay down debt to improve its stock performance.

Canyon Capital, which says it owns a 7% stake in Berry, tells CEO Thomas Salmon in a letter that the company's shares are undervalued and that more must be done to improve returns for stockholders.

Canyon says Berry should hire bankers to help develop a plan, with the goals of paying down debt, committing to achieving an investment grade rating, and getting ahead of environmental, social and governance trends to correct market misconceptions about the company's packaging products.