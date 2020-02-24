Apple secures major new Manhattan office space - report

Apple (AAPL -4.4% ) has signed a lease for office space near Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the New York Post says.

The lease covers 220,000 square feet at 11 Penn Plaza, a building across Seventh Avenue from MSG, according to the report.

Apple will move into the 11th through 14th floors and has additional options for the ninth floor.

It's a direct deal with building owner Vornado Realty Trust.

The company is growing quickly in New York beyond an existing 52,000-square-foot footprint in the Flatiron District.