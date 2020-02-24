Apple secures major new Manhattan office space - report

Apple (AAPL -4.4%) has signed a lease for office space near Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the New York Post says.
The lease covers 220,000 square feet at 11 Penn Plaza, a building across Seventh Avenue from MSG, according to the report.
Apple will move into the 11th through 14th floors and has additional options for the ninth floor.
It's a direct deal with building owner Vornado Realty Trust.
The company is growing quickly in New York beyond an existing 52,000-square-foot footprint in the Flatiron District.
Now read: Apple: Not Priced For COVID-19 Impact »