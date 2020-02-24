Chewy attracts a new bull

Evercore ISI starts off coverage on Chewy (CHWY +1.5% ) with an Outperform rating.

"Chewy offers rapid share gains and double digit topline growth, subscription-like revenues through its Autoship program with a 'seasoning' element, and a pathway to profitability in 1-2 years. Autoship revenues account for two thirds of sales and offers a sticky and predictable subscription-like revenue stream. 80% of sales are consumables, which leads to a predictable purchase behavior. The pet industry is rapidly shifting online, and with a path to profitability," reads the firm's note to clients.

Evercore assigns a price target of $38 to Chewy vs. the average sell-side PT of $35.91.