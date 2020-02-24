Lipocine soars on plan to resubmit NDA for testosterone drug

Lipocine (LPCN +38.3% ) jumps to three-month highs after saying the Food and Drug Administration indicated the company's approach to addressing the single remaining deficiency in its New Drug Application for oral testosterone product candidate Tlando appears to be a reasonable path forward.

The FDA requested that the information generated by the re-analysis of existing data be submitted as part of an NDA re-submission with a six-month Prescription Drug User Fee Act clock.

Tlando is Lipocine's oral testosterone product candidate for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, or hypogonadism.