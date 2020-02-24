Two takes on Treasury/FHFA response on Fannie, Freddie release

Answers from the U.S. Treasury and Federal Housing Finance Agency regarding their plan to release of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA N/A ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC N/A ) from government conservatorship leads Nomura Instinet to reiterate its Buy recommendations on both Fannie and Freddie, while Odeon's Dick Bove says the answers were "ill-defined and promised nothing."

The U.S. Treasury and FHFA response to Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee indicates that the agencies are "ready to act outside of Congress" via a regulatory order "once the GSEs achieve" a minimum level of capital, wrote Nomura Instinet analyst Matthew Howlett in a note.

His other takeaway is that the Treasury is open to amending the senior preferred stock purchase agreement, which would allow Fannie and Freddie to "raise outside capital without disrupting the MBS market."

"Both actions appear to be 'months' away and support the timeline we outlined with our investment thesis," Howlett wrote.

Bove disagrees. "While the Treasury has set out a framework as to what is to be done, the hard work of creating specific recommendations from these concepts has not been completed — or perhaps not even begun," he wrote in a note.

He sees "significant capital gains opportunity" available to investors in junior preferred issues. However, "in the real world, nothing can be done for common shareholders until there is a resolution to the needs of the junior preferred shareholders," he wrote.

Bove points out FHFA director Mark Calabria's comments from April 2019 that the two agencies believe that comprehensive housing reform should repeal the GSEs' congressional charters and other statutory privileges that give them competitive advantages over private-sector competition.

"My belief is that buyers of the common stocks in these companies are operating under the impressions, that once freed from their conservatorships these two companies will be seeking the opportunity to add products and grow," Bove wrote. "That is clearly not the intent of the administration."

He recommends that investors not buy the GSEs' common stock, since he has serious questions about the U.S. government's accounting of Fannie and Freddie.