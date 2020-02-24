'Now not the time' for big deal with Barrick Gold, Freeport CEO says

Freeport McMoran (FCX -6.3% ) CEO Richard Adkerson brushes aside reports it could sell its giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia to Barrick Gold (GOLD +3% ).

"Now's just not the time for Freeport to think about doing a big strategic move" as the Grasberg mine moves from open pit mining to underground mining, Adkerson tells the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, Fla.

Freeport shares are another 6% lower after slumping 16% YTD on lower copper prices and concerns over the impact of the coronavirus.