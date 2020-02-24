Kosmos Energy swings to Q4 loss as revenues rise

Kosmos Energy (KOS -13.8% ) sinks to a 52-week low after reporting a Q4 loss even as revenues jump 49% Y/Y to $460M.

Kosmos says it generated an unadjusted net loss of $35.8M in Q4 compared to a profit of $185.6M in the year-ago quarter.

The company says it exited Q4 with $825M of liquidity, total debt of $2.05B and $1.82B of net debt.

Total net production in the quarter averaged 65.2K boe/day.

Kosmos says it expects to spend $325M-$375M in FY 2020, excluding Mauritania and Senegal, focusing on maintaining existing production and growth through infrastructure-led exploration.

Also, Kosmos said CFO Thomas Chambers will retire in May, to be succeeded by current Senior VP and deputy CFO Neal Smith.