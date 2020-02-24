Energy extends YTD loss to 15% as oil prices plunge

The energy sector (XLE -4.5% ) is today's weakest performer, widening its YTD loss to 15% and a fresh low for the year, as crude prices plunge into bear territory amid weakening risk tolerance due to the continued spread of the coronavirus outside of China.

At last check, April WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) -5.1% to $50.66/bbl, April Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) -5.3% to $55.37/bbl.

"There is no escaping the fact that China - the world's largest oil importer - will have meaningfully weaker near-term oil demand than we had envisioned as the year began," Raymond James says as it cuts its oil outlook and forecasts a reduction of 1.5M bbl/day to Q1 global demand.

"The oil market is confronting new signs of weakness, largely from the coronavirus and its impacts on refinery demand for crude oil and from Russia's refusal to agree to an emergency OPEC+ meeting to curb oil production," Citi says, adding that it now believes inventories could grow to 2M bbl/day in February alone, which will put "even more sustained pressure on prices."

Oil and gas names drown in the red: CPE -10.7% , SM -10.7% , WLL -8% , CLR -7.8% , DVN -7.7% , HES -7.4% , FANG -6.7% , NBL -6.5% , MRO -6.3% , APA -6.1% , SLB -6% , HAL -6% , EOG -5.8% , PXD -5.2% , BKR -5% , OXY -4.6% , FTI -4.4% , XOM -4.2% , CVX -3.8% , COP -3% .

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, ERX, GUSH, GASL, XES, DRIP, FENY, FCG, ERY, FIF, DIG, NDP, IYE, DUG, GASX, IEO, IEZ, CRAK, RYE, PXE, PXI, PXJ, FXN, DDG