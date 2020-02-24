Coronavirus fears weigh on stocks, bolster bonds, gold

U.S. stocks slump and bonds jump amid fears that the covid-19 outbreak will slow economies around the world, with energy and information technology taking the biggest hits.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq drops 3.8% , the S&P 500 slides 3.3% , and the Dow loses 3.4% in midday trading.

Goldman trimmed its U.S. GDP growth forecast for Q1 to 1.2% from its prior projection of 1.4%.

“The risks are clearly skewed to the downside until the outbreak is contained,” Jan Hatzius, Goldman’s chief U.S. economist, said in a note on Monday.

One indication of investors' fear, the Cboe Volatility Index, soars 40% to 23.91, its highest level since Aug. 5, 2019.

Crude oil sinks 5.1% to $50.66 per barrel.

Investors turned to the safer havens of government bonds and gold. The 10-year Treasury yield surges, pushing yield down 11 basis points to 1.36%.

Gold gains 1.6% to $1,675.20 per ounce.

By S&P 500 sector, energy ( -4.4% ) and information technology ( -4.1% ) lead the decline, while the traditionally defensive utilities ( -0.4% ) and real estate ( -1.1% ) sectors fall the least.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 3.8% , the FTSE 100 sank 3.3% , and the DAX dropped 4.0% .