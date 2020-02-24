Coronavirus fears weigh on stocks, bolster bonds, gold

U.S. stocks slump and bonds jump amid fears that the covid-19 outbreak will slow economies around the world, with energy and information technology taking the biggest hits.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq drops 3.8%, the S&P 500 slides 3.3%, and the Dow loses 3.4% in midday trading.
Goldman trimmed its U.S. GDP growth forecast for Q1 to 1.2% from its prior projection of 1.4%.
“The risks are clearly skewed to the downside until the outbreak is contained,” Jan Hatzius, Goldman’s chief U.S. economist, said in a note on Monday.
One indication of investors' fear, the Cboe Volatility Index, soars 40% to 23.91, its highest level since Aug. 5, 2019.
Crude oil sinks 5.1% to $50.66 per barrel.
Investors turned to the safer havens of government bonds and gold. The 10-year Treasury yield surges, pushing yield down 11 basis points to 1.36%.
Gold gains 1.6% to $1,675.20 per ounce.
By S&P 500 sector, energy (-4.4%) and information technology (-4.1%) lead the decline, while the traditionally defensive utilities (-0.4%) and real estate (-1.1%) sectors fall the least.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 3.8%, the FTSE 100 sank 3.3%, and the DAX dropped 4.0%.
U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.1% to 99.20.