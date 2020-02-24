Novartis slammed by warning on macular degeneration drug

Novartis (NVS -5.3% ) slumps to YTD lows after the American Society of Retina Specialists issues a member communication that "meaningfully skews the risk/benefit profile" for the company's Beovu macular degeneration drug, according to Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond.

The note details a side effect of Beovu that could lead to vision loss, which means "any doc currently prescribing the drug will likely 'freak out,'" Sandler writes, citing an ASRS executive board member.

Raymond says the report makes him "incrementally positive" on Regeneron (REGN +4.2% ), which makes competing treatments to Beovu.

Separately, Novartis says the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency accepted the company's applications seeking approval for ofatumumab for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.