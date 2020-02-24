Dan Loeb wants Prudential Plc to separate U.S., Asia operations

Dan Loeb's Third Point urges Prudential Plc's (PUK -2.6% ) board to separate its Asian and U.S. operations, a move that Third Point says will "increase investment in both businesses, optimize growth, and drive higher valuation."

Certain entities of Third Point have acquired shares directly and through derivative transactions representing an economic stake of just under 5%, making Third Point Prudential Plc's second-largest shareholder, it said.

Loeb applauds Prudential for separating its European operations into M&G Plc, but sees the separation of the U.S.-based Jackson National and PruAsia as a "more significant opportunity."